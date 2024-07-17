Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $173.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

