DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KTF opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

