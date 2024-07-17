DZ Bank Downgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Sell

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEDG. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.62.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $288.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

