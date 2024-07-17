Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 31st

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years. Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 6.8 %

EGBN stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,293.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,582 shares of company stock worth $173,108. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

