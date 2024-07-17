Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years. Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at $699,465.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,582 shares of company stock worth $173,108. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EGBN

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.