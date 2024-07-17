EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $103,931,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,813,000 after purchasing an additional 226,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1,206.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 147,855 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,679,000 after purchasing an additional 146,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,077,000 after acquiring an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $184.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

