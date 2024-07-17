Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Edison International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $1,365,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Edison International by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 19,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Edison International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 90,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

