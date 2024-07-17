Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Elanco Animal Health worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,514 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,665 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $20,683,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,625,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after purchasing an additional 622,696 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

