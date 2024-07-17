Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues Earnings Results

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health updated its FY24 guidance to at least $37.20 EPS.
Elevance Health Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of ELV stock opened at $553.08 on Wednesday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $555.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
