Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,118,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.00%.

QUAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

