Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,901 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 21,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Annette Catino bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,351 shares of company stock worth $307,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

