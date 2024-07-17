Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.