Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,551 Shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. raised its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 243,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 566,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 123,616 shares during the period.

Get Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF alerts:

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of HCMT opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.