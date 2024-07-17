Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 17,426 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 111.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYBL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYBL opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.