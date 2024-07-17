Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $54,890,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE BFAM opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $122.03.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

