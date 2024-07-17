Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.74.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

