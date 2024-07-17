Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

RYAAY stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.54. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

