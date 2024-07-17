Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 495 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after buying an additional 172,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after buying an additional 1,321,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.33.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $229.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.