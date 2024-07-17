Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $112.08.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.