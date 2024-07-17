Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $34,456,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3,837,975.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 153,519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,732,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $70,917,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

