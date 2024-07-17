Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,711 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,460,000. Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 718,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 454,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

