Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 709 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01.

Insider Activity

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.