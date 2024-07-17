Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $134.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.20.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,032,750 shares of company stock worth $959,881,905 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.