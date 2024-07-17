Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.44 and a 1 year high of $140.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.39.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

