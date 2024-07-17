Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,557.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of FAAR opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2352 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

