Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,242.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.