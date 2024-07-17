Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 243,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $174,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 602.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,661,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MUFG opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

