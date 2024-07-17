Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,336.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $346.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.18. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $350.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

