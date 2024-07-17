Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

