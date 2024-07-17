Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,394,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,551,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $17,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $169.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.88.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

