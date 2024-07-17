Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $825,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.0 %

BUD opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

View Our Latest Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.