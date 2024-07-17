Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $830,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

