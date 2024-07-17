Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $835,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 893,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,981,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 426,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after buying an additional 43,424 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 145,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $982.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

