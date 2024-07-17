Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in AutoZone by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,985.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,871.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,887.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.