Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 316,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,654,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

