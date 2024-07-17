Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after buying an additional 4,049,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,807,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,433,000 after purchasing an additional 198,098 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $145,583,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $101,809,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of WSC opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

