Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,672 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.23. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Celanese Profile



Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

