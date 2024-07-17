Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.89.

EPAM opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.83.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

