Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Stock Up 1.1 %

ING stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

