Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMAY. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,943,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 745.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 604,285 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth approximately $10,082,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,264 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

