Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $239.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.26. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.