Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.22 and its 200 day moving average is $151.32.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

