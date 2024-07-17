Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,241 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.51 and a fifty-two week high of $156.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.98.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

