Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 25,242 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

