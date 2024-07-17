Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,736 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $174.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average is $159.06. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $124.82 and a one year high of $174.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

