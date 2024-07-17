Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $12,335,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $829,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $1,013,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $3,937,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $52,600,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPAY opened at $293.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.58.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Wolfe Research cut Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

