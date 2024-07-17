EPR Properties to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

Shares of EPR opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

