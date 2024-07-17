Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.54.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.