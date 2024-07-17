European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on European Commercial REIT
European Commercial REIT Price Performance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Commercial REIT
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.