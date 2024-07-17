European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday.

European Commercial REIT ( TSE:ERE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$35.77 million during the quarter.

