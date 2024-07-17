Evercore ISI Downgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Inline

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $113.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $160.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.78.

FIVE stock opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average of $160.23. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

